Michael J. Christian
Born: April 7, 1955; in Normal, IL
Died: February 24, 2020; in New York, NY
Michael J. Christian, 64, of New York City, formerly of Wenona, passed away unexpectedly at home on February 24, 2020.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 AM Saturday March 7th at St. Mary's Church, Wenona, IL with the Franciscan Friars officiating. Burial will be at Cumberland Cemetery, Wenona. Visitation will be 4 - 7:00 PM Friday March 6th at the Hurst Funeral Home, Wenona. Additional visitation will be in the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of services.
Michael was born in Normal, IL on April 7, 1955 to Clarence "Chris" and Audrey (McCombs) Christian. He graduated from Wenona High School in 1973, and was a 1977 graduate of Illinois State University. Michael moved to New York City in 1977. He was an Associate Producer at CBS News from 1978 - 1991. He worked with Dan Rather and Bill Moyers at CBS Reports, which won numerous Emmys. He started working for Court TV in 1991 covering famous trials, including O.J. Simpson and Michael Jackson. He became a Senior Field producer retiring from HLN in 2019 where he worked with Nancy Grace and many great people.
Michael loved to travel, was an avid reader and movie buff. He lived and died in New York, the city he loved.
Michael is survived by his mother Audrey Christian of Wenona; two brothers Daniel (Susan) Christian of Morton, IL and Peter (Lori) Christian of Wenona; two nieces Megan and Kelsey Christian of Nashville, TN; and one nephew Zachary Christian of Morton.
He was preceded in death by his father Chris on June 23, 2003 and sister Amanda Kay Christian on June 20, 2015.
Published in the Ottawa Times on Mar. 3, 2020