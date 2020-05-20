Michael R. Brockhum Jr.



Born: December 1, 1984



Died: May 16, 2020



Michael R. Brockhum Jr., 35 of Ottawa passed away as the results of an auto accident on Saturday, May 16, 2020.



A walk though visitation following social distancing practices will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Hagi Funeral Home, Streator. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.



Michael was born on Dec. 1, 1984 in Gloversville, NY, a son of Barbara E. Thompson and Michael R. Brockhum Sr..



Michael is survived by his son, Takota; bonus son, Trent; their mother Terina; his girlfriend Amy Clements; her children, Nevada Halm, Kaylee, Ashley and Jaiden Yeruski and Jaxon Mundy. Also surviving are his parents, Barb Sieg and Michael Brockhum Sr.; brothers, Matthew Brockhum, Aaron (Stacy) Brockhum and Adam Sieg; nephews and niece, Jayden Brockhum, Christopher, Madison and Jordan Johnson; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



Michael was preceded in death by his step-dad, Eric Sieg and grandmother, Julie Thompson.



Michael graduated from Ottawa high school and worked at Tri-State in Morris. Michael enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping and hanging out with his friends every chance he got. He cherished time spent with his boys and family. Michael has touched everyone he has ever met and will truly be missed by everyone.



In lieu of flowers, an education fund for his son has been set up at the State Bank of Cherry in Cherry, IL.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store