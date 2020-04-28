My Web Times Obituaries
|
Born: May 24, 1957; in Streator, IL

Died: April 21, 2020; in Streator, IL

Michael William Durdan, 62, of Streator passed away Tuesday evening (April 21, 2020) at his home.

Following cremation a private family service will be held. Grand Ridge Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Michael was born on May 24, 1957 in Streator to Thomas F. and Lucile A. (Grant) Durdan. He was a life-long employee of Streator Unlimited.

He is survived by siblings: John T. Durdan of Streator, Charles (Cindy) Durdan of Grand Ridge, sister Catherine (Jim) Keenan of Black Mountain, NC and Patrick Durdan of Grand Ridge and several nieces and nephews.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be made to Streator Unlimited or .

