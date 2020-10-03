Michele S. 'Mike' Voytko-Davis
Born: January 16, 1948; Tampa, Florida
Died: October 1, 2020; Streator
STREATOR – Born Jan. 16, 1948 in Tampa, FL, long time Streator resident, full of energy, with high spirits and no ailments throughout her life, Michele Suzanne "Mike" (Voytko) Davis passed quietly in her sleep on Oct 1, 2020 in her home.
Raised as a "military brat," Mike attended schools in FL, OK, and OH where she was a good student and excelled at everything she tried ,from ballet and tumbling to cheerleading and water skiing. In her later years, she loved country music, her bright yellow pick-up truck, line dancing, her riding lawn mower, winter in AZ driving her Mazda Miata convertible, sharing barbeque over the back yard fence with John Bunn, lunch (before covid) and e-mails with her wonderful friend Helen Goerne. Mike was a great cook. She retired from Flink Company in Streator.
A "best" friend to many, and truly sweet sister, Mike was married for 28 years, and will be truly missed by her two sons, Dean Davis (TX) and Chad Davis (LA); older brother John Lee Voytko (AR); older sister Valerie Mundt (AK); grand- and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and their children.
