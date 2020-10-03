1/1
Mike O'Connell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mike O'Connell

Born: October 16, 1974

Died: September 30, 2020

Mike O'Connell, age 45, of Ottawa, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Private family services will be held at St. Columba Church. Pallbearers will be Tom, Denis and Mike Mulvihill, John Krastin, Brent Alsvig, Chad Hooper, Irwin Ayers and Dan Buckingham. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Mike was born October 16, 1974 in Dothan, Alabama, a son of Eugene and Therese (Mulvihill) O'Connell. Surviving are his parents, Eugene and Therese of Ottawa; siblings, Julie (John) Lyons of Ottawa, Mary (Michael) LeRette of Streator and Tim (Kate) O'Connell of Sugar Grove, IL; his very special friend, Laura Yarger of Ottawa; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Mike was a member of St. Columba Church, and was employed as a pharmacist at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center. He enjoyed travel and sports, particularly the Chicago Bears and White Sox. Mike took healthcare very seriously and enjoyed workouts at the gym

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis , TN 38105, or the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home
1601 East Norris Drive
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 433-0097
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gladfelter Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved