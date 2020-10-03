Mike O'Connell
Born: October 16, 1974
Died: September 30, 2020
Mike O'Connell, age 45, of Ottawa, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Private family services will be held at St. Columba Church. Pallbearers will be Tom, Denis and Mike Mulvihill, John Krastin, Brent Alsvig, Chad Hooper, Irwin Ayers and Dan Buckingham. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Mike was born October 16, 1974 in Dothan, Alabama, a son of Eugene and Therese (Mulvihill) O'Connell. Surviving are his parents, Eugene and Therese of Ottawa; siblings, Julie (John) Lyons of Ottawa, Mary (Michael) LeRette of Streator and Tim (Kate) O'Connell of Sugar Grove, IL; his very special friend, Laura Yarger of Ottawa; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Mike was a member of St. Columba Church, and was employed as a pharmacist at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center. He enjoyed travel and sports, particularly the Chicago Bears and White Sox. Mike took healthcare very seriously and enjoyed workouts at the gym
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis , TN 38105, or the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com
or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.