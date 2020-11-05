1/1
Mildred Louise Sullivan
Mildred Louise Sullivan

Born: August 24, 1926; in Jasper County, IL

Died: November 3, 2020; in Peoria, IL

Mildred Louise (Weezie the Pie Lady) Sullivan, 94, of Streator passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Visitation for Louise will be Friday from 4-6PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10AM at the St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be sons, John, Robert, and Edward and grandsons Scott Sullivan and Tom & Todd Walker.

Louise was born August 24, 1926 in Jasper County, IL to Joseph & Agnes (Bickers) Shoemaker. She married John L. Sullivan on September 4, 1948. He preceded her in death on August 4, 2005.

Surviving are her children, John (Sally) Sullivan of Streator, Robert (Dianna) Sullivan of Odell, Nancy Sullivan of Streator, Debbie Holder of Ignacio, CO, Angela Sullivan of Streator, and Edward (Beth) Sullivan of Kankakee, 14 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, son Donald in infancy, sons-in-law Forest Holder and Mike Walker, brothers Dale, James, and Bob and sisters Marie Shoemaker and Dora Belle Willms.

She was formerly employed at Owens Illinois Glass, Elks Lodge# 591, Dixies, she owned and operated the Sip-n-Bite, and currently working at the Country Cupboard for 32 years, baking 10 - 15 pies per day with a total of over 87,000 pies. Louise was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, St. Michael's Altar and Rosary Society, AARP, and the VFW Auxiliary.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


Published in My Web Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
