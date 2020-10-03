Milton E. Hallett
Born: December 27, 1927
Died: September 22, 2020
Milton E. Hallett, of Scottsdale, Arizona, joined his Savior and his sweetheart of 69 years in heaven on September 22, 2020. Milt was born in La Salle, Illinois on December 27, 1927. He attended La Salle-Peru High School and Audrey attended Ottawa High School. They met on a blind date. In 1946 at the end of WWII, Milt was the last man drafted in his hometown of Utica and served honorably in the Army in the Philippines. When he returned home, Milt attended Bradley University and continued dating Audrey. They were married May 17, 1950.
Milt worked at Meckum Engineering in Ottawa from 1952-1958. During that time their three children, Deborah, Laurinda and Mark were born.
On January 1, 1959, Milt began his Lutheran Church Building Consultant Career on the staff of Augustana Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 1962, the Augustana Synod merged with Lutheran Church in America headquartered in Chicago so he moved his family to Naperville, Illinois.
In 1973, they moved to Aurora, Colorado where he averaged 100 church projects per year all over the Western U.S including Alaska and Hawaii. He received an Honorary Doctorate from California Lutheran University in 1989 and retired from the ELCA in 1995. Then he enjoyed consulting for Kairos for ten additional years.
Milt loved traveling so he and Audrey made personal trips to Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Japan, Italy, Monaco, France, England, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Spain, Morocco, Mexico, and Canada. Sports was another passion - especially the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies. He never missed watching a game if he could help it. Recently he was bemoaning the fact that both teams are "lousy" this year. Milt had an endearing sense of humor and a twinkle in his eye.
In 2014, Milt and Audrey moved to Scottsdale, Arizona to be closer to all three of their children and many grandchildren.
When Milt was asked, "What do you say contributes to a long lasting marriage, he responded by saying, "Love, respect, patience, and a mutual Christian belief centered on Jesus Christ. Thanks be to God for arranging that 'blind date' and blessing our partnership for 69 years."
He is survived by his children Deborah Oberhamer (Doug), Laurinda Mordh (Peter), Mark Hallett (Diane), 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren with one more on the way. He was a devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather, and husband. Audrey and Milt are dancing in heaven!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Milt's name to La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 6300 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 and condolences may be expressed at www.messingermortuary.com