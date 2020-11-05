Minnie-Ann Antram
Born: January 28, 1942; in Ottawa, IL
Died: November 1, 2020; in Wilmington, IL
Minnie-Ann Antram, 78, of Marseilles, passed away November 1, 2020 at Aperion Care in Wilmington.
Services will be private at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home with Rev. William Chormann of the Marseilles Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be in Ottawa Avenue Cemetery.
She was born January 28, 1942, in Ottawa to Jake and Jennie (Tjarks) Hellmers.
Minnie-Ann owned and operated the Corner Curl in Lostant for 23 years, then she was employed by St. Columba Rectory, School and Church until her retirement.
She is survived by her son, Tim (Kelly) Antram of Marseilles; two grandsons, Jonathon and T.J. (Jordan Stewart) Antram, both of Marseilles; one sister-in-law, Marie Hellmers; and two nephews, Jason and Darrin Hellmers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Neal Hellmers; and a granddaughter, Jennie Lynn Antram.
