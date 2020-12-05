1/1
Monica M. Drinan
Monica M. Drinan

Born: January 18, 1918

Died: December 2, 2020

Monica M. Drinan, 102, of Morris, formerly of Kinsman, passed away Wednesday evening, December 2, 2020 at Regency Care of Morris.

Born January 18, 1918, she was the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Vint) Slattery. She attended the Buckeye, a one room country school near Kinsman for eight years. She graduated from Mazon High School. Monica married Raymond Drinan February 8, 1939 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kinsman. They lived all of their married life farming in the Kinsman area.

She is survived by her three children, Gary (Maxine) Drinan of New Berlin, Wisconsin, Carol Jean Peterson of Morris and Dolores (Gene, deceased) Thames of West Chester, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Tim (Catherine) Drinan, Patrick Drinan, Amy (Ryan) Wilson, Matthew Drinan, Cindy (Jim) Milton, Diane (Rob) Grinton, Les Peterson, Kurt (Patty) Peterson, Michael Thames and Kelly Thames; seventeen great grandchildren, Dan, Sean, Matthew, Anne Marie, Davis, Ben, Maggie, Owen, Katie, Max, Colin, Abbie, Charly, Will, Dominic, Kurt Jr. and Rosemary; sister-in-law, Delores Slattery of Dwight; numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; five brothers, Bill, Joe, Bob, Francis and Tom; one sister, Marie Harty.

She was a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, and presently a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Monica was an avid Chicago White Sox fan, enjoyed playing cards, doing puzzles and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Memorials in honor of Monica may be sent to Sacred Heart Church Kinsman or Immaculate Conception School.

Private funeral services will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Ransom.

A memorial mass will be held at a later date at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.



Published in My Web Times on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
