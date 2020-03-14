|
Myrtle (Saddler) Moore
Born: March 14, 1926; in Rockwood, IL
Died: March 12, 2020; in Peru, IL
Myrtle (Saddler) Moore, 93, of Ottawa, passed away on Thursday morning, March 12, 2020 at Manor Court in Peru.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. Del Holloway, her nephew, officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Myrtle was born on March 14, 1926 in Rockwood, IL to John and Lavilla (Rader) Saddler. She was a Southern Baptist and a homemaker.
She is survived by a son, James L. (Lou Ann Vegrzyn) Moore, of St. Louis, MO, three granddaughters, Mandy (Aaron) Moore-Roberson, of Louisville, KY, Sarah (Adam) Hobler, of St. Louis, MO, and Jessie Moore, of Louisville, KY, and six great grandchildren, Lincoln, Addie, Will, Reagan, Carrie, and Harry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, John Rader, and Richard and Houston Saddler, and three sisters Augusta Childers, Martha Pillar, and Marie Holloway.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
