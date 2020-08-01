Nancy J. Thompson
Born: June 3, 1947
Died: July 27, 2020
Nancy J. Thompson, 73, of Bartonville passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.
Nancy was born on June 3, 1947 in Streator, the daughter of Kenneth and Jean Thompson, they preceded her in death. She married her husband and best friend, Fred Thompson on September 15, 1964.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Thompson.
Surviving are her daughters, Rhonda (Scott) Turner, of Peoria, Shelley (Jesse) Thompson, of Princeville, and Jill (Doug) Phillips, of Champaign; grandchildren, Amanda (Jason "Ace") Darling, Miranda Turner, Brianna Turner, and Gage (Hailey) Thompson; great grandchildren, Lilian Montgomery, and Dylan Darling; sisters, Patricia (Jerry) Erickson, of Peoria, and Kathy Thompson, of Streator, and brother in-law, who was more like a son, Jimmy Thompson.
Nancy was a member of The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Peoria. She lived life to the fullest and cherished her family. Her family referred to her as the best human in the world. People loved to be around her because her laugh was infectious. She was generous and very caring and knew no strangers. Her compassion for the elderly and those in need is something that her family wishes they could put in a bottle. She knew how to have a good time and some of her favorite things to do were to decorate, work on crafts and enjoy nature. She was happiest when sporting her "bling". Nancy will be missed but remembered forever in her family's hearts and minds.
Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 04 at 12PM from the chapel of Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Cremation will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to JW.org
or to the donor's choice.