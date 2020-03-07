|
Nancy Putnam
Nancy Putnam, of Ottawa, IL. passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Feb. 28th, 2020.
Nancy was born to Ray and Pearl Beightol in Monroe, WI. She graduated from Juda High School in Juda, WI. She married Charles Putnam in Monroe, WI and moved to the great state of IL. (Dixon), to begin a family. Together they had two children, Denise and Jason.
In 1979, and looking to move on..., Nancy and Jason moved to Ottawa, IL. with Jason starting kindergarten at McKinley School and Denise moving on to college at Augustana in the Quad Cities. Nancy worked in food service for all of her life and spent the first 10 years in Ottawa, working at the Casa Mia and Steakhouse. In 1989, Nancy transitioned into insurance sales, working 30 years for AFLAC and Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Nancy loved being out, amongst people, and worked at many other fine establishments in Ottawa, including the Captain's Cove, Starved Rock Lodge, Berta's and Cracker Barrel.
Nancy, with her "always on the go" personality, loved her kids, grandchildren, family, friends and hometown of Ottawa, IL. Always smiling, she'd have an angel food cake or chocolate chip cookies baked and ready for family occasions. She was the first to send out cards, and never hesitated to travel far and wide for family, friends, birthdays and celebrations. She was always excited to see a familiar face, especially Jason's friends from growing up. A proud ambassador of Ottawa, the true love of her life was her family and being out and around the people of her hometown.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Denise Putnam of Rancho Mirage, CA., and son Jason Putnam (Sarah) of Palm Springs, CA., grandchildren Savannah, Charlotte and Jackson Putnam, sister Carol (Richard) Johnson, sister Mildred (Marlow) Walter and brother David (Linda) Beightol.
She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond & Pearl Beightol, and former husband Charles Putnam.
A small family funeral was held on Friday, March 6th in Monroe, WI. A life celebration will take place in Ottawa, IL at a later date. Details to follow in the near future.