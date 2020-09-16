Naomi Brunton

Naomi BruntonBorn: October 26, 1931; in Little Rock, ARDied: September 13, 2020; in Bloomington, ILNaomi Brunton, 88 of Streator passed away Sunday September 13, 2020 at the OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.Visitation will be held Friday from 4 - 7 PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the funeral home with her grandson Paul Webster officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons; Parker, Ed, Paul, Christopher and Joshua Webster, Bill Hallam, Jerry Osterdock Jr, Jonathan Foust and Steven and Michael Elleson.Naomi was born on October 26, 1931 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Collie W. and Ollie Virginia (Moore) Strong. She married Ed Webster on March 21, 1947, they later divorced. She then married Ted Brunton on December 13, 1991. He preceded her in death on January 3, 2000.Surviving are children; Gary (Jenny) Webster of Streator, Terry (Janet) Webster of Streator, Daniel (Vicki) Webster of Streator, David Webster of Union City, TN, Robert (Liz Casey) Webster of Streator, Derek Heidenreich of Streator, Debrilee (Larry Cook) Hallam of Streator, Rhonda Foust of Streator, Wendy (Jerry) Osterdock of Streator and Jacqueline (Steve) Elleson of Streator, daughter-in-law, Sandra Webster of Indianapolis, IN, 29 grandchildren and several great, great-great and great-great-great grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ted and the love of her life Ralph D. Heidenreich whom they were together from 1962 until 1967 and her former husband Ed Webster, son Larry, daughter and son-in-law Marilyn and Eugene Shockey, 3 grandchildren, Cory Marsh, Angie Casey and David Webster, 1 great-great-great grandchild, brothers; Fred, Dale and Odren Strong and 3 brothers in infancy, sisters, Luella, Rosa, Hattie and Vesta.Naomi retired from the Fox Developmental Center in Dwight in 1990 and she had belong to the Burger King Restaurant coffee group. Naomi graduated from Woodland High School and had attended IVCC.Memorials may be made to the Streator Unlimited or Salem's Children's Home in Flanagan.Due to the Covid Pandemic, social distancing and wearing a mask is requested for those attending.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364815-672-2703