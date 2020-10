Or Copy this URL to Share

Natalie T. Breese



Died: October 4, 2020; Spring Valley



OTTAWA – Natalie T. Breese, 25, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley.



Funeral will be at 7 p.m. Monday, October 12 at Ottawa Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., prior to services at the funeral home.





