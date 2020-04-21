|
Nicholas Boyd
Born: October 20, 1982; in Streator, IL
Died: April 10, 2020; in Chicago, IL
Nicholas "Nicky" Boyd, 37 of Glasford, formerly of Streator passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Hospital and Medical Center, Chicago.
Following Nick's wishes, cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be at a later date.
Hagi Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Nick was born October 20, 1982 in Streator, a son of William W. and Susan M. (Hammen) Boyd.
He is survived by his mother, Susan Boyd of Glasford; his father, William Boyd of Grand Ridge; his fiancé, Kaytee Loudenback of Streator; and two sons, Dane Boyd of Glasford and Thomas Boyd of Streator.
He was preceded in death by a brother, William Thomas Boyd.
Nick was a loving father to Tommy and Dane. He was a gentle soul and had a kind giving heart. He loved music and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother and grandfather.
Nick was a proud member of the Pipefitters Local 597 in Chicago. His union brothers meant the world to him. He was also a member of the ASPCA.
In his last act of giving, Nick was an organ donor and was able to save 3 lives. He will live on in them.
