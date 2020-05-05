Nicholas Wayne Howell



Born: June 30, 1980



Died: May 3, 2020



Nicholas (Nick) Howell, 39, of Deming, NM, formerly of Ottawa, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Las Cruces NM.



Nick was born June 30, 1980 in Ottawa to Patricia (Goodin) Parkins and Wayne Howell. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Parkins, stepfather Bob Parkins, father, Wayne Howell, brother, Christopher Howell, three sons, Lennon Daniels, Peyton and DJ Coonts, grandmother, Bonnie Goodin, uncle and aunt, William and Janeen Goodin, cousin, Jeffery Goodin, and his good friend Gloria Mendiola.



Nick was an ardent sports fan and loved his "Cubbies" and "Da Bears" as well as the Michigan Wolverines and Kentucky Wildcats. He always liked to talk sports trivia with his stepfather, often trying to stump him but normally was unsuccessful.



He was good natured, had a positive attitude, and great sense of humor.



May he rest in peace.



Arrangements are pending.





