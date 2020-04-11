|
|
Noella Dawn Stein
Born: December 25, 1962; in Ottawa, IL
Died: April 8, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Noella Dawn Stein, 57, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.
Private graveside services will be held at Oakwood Memorial Park
Noella was born December 25, 1962, in Ottawa, IL, to Donald Stein and Katherine Stein. Noella was a loving and sweet soul that touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege to know her. Her endearing spirit was infectious.
Over the years she attended Echo School, Lighted Way, Kanthak House, and Friendship Village. She enjoyed camaraderie at all levels including with her family and friends at Ottawa Pavilion, , movie nights, family pizza nights with mom's homemade pizza, and family reunions in the park. She loved to "rock" to all kinds of music and enjoyed the traditions of her family crooning to "Stein Good Cheer Singers" at Christmas and her birthday.
She is survived by her siblings, Sandi Carroll, Doug (Sue) Carroll, Greg Stein, Keith (Elizabeth) Stein, and Deneise (Tim) Trowbridge and her four nephews.
Noella was preceded in death by her loving parents; her maternal grandparents, Walter and Anna Carroll; and her paternal grandparents, Henry and Amanda Stein.
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com
Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory
1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350
815-433-0300
www.ottawafuneralhome.com