Norma Nevin



A Memorial Mass for Norma J. Nevin, 83 of Grand Ridge who passed April 15th will be held Friday (July 31st) at 4PM at the St. Mary of the Fields Church, Grand Ridge.



Grand Ridge Funeral Home assisting with arrangements.





