1/1
Norma J. Pumo-Castelli
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma J. Pumo-Castelli

Born: November 3, 1930

Died: November 5, 2020

Norma Jean Pumo-Castelli, 90, of Ottawa passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Heritage Woods.

Visitation will be 10 to 11:30 am, Monday, November 9 at St. Francis Church, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 am. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be mandatory. She will be buried at Ottawa Avenue Cemetery. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Norma was born November 3, 1930 in Ottawa to Ernest and Selena (Hannan) Holloway. She married Theodore Pumo September 12, 1946. She then married James Castelli March 24, 1972. Norma worked as a CNA for over 20 years and worked at the hospital before retiring from LaSalle County Nursing Home. She enjoyed swimming, dancing, and riding her bike. She loved cooking large family dinners, and she always baked a fresh pie for dessert. Norma looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren and granddogs and gossiping with her dear friends from Naplate.

She is survived by her children, Sharon (Bill) Wendt, Linda (Robert) Cokley, Theodore (Deborah) Pumo, Jr., and Joseph (Anney) Pumo; grandchildren, Thad (Theresa) Wendt, Alyssa (John) Sand, Lance (Shelly Bell) and Andrew (Araceli) Cokley, Amber (Michael) Burke, Thomas (Margaret) Pumo, and Ian, Lukas, and Gabrielle Pumo; and great-grandchildren, Damian, Maiyah, Ronan, Kierstin, Robbie, Jourdan, Isabella, Ainsley, John, Ryan, and Brady.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Ted and Jim; and her siblings, Edith Robinson, Carl Holloway, Ethel Jones, Jerry Gray, and Robert Holloway.

Pallbearers will be Lance, Andrew, and Robert Cokley, Thad and Ryan Wendt, Thomas Pumo, and Michael Burke.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children's Research Foundation at www.stjude.org/donate

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300

www.ottawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ottawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved