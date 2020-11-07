Norma J. Pumo-Castelli
Born: November 3, 1930
Died: November 5, 2020
Norma Jean Pumo-Castelli, 90, of Ottawa passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Heritage Woods.
Visitation will be 10 to 11:30 am, Monday, November 9 at St. Francis Church, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 am. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be mandatory. She will be buried at Ottawa Avenue Cemetery. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Norma was born November 3, 1930 in Ottawa to Ernest and Selena (Hannan) Holloway. She married Theodore Pumo September 12, 1946. She then married James Castelli March 24, 1972. Norma worked as a CNA for over 20 years and worked at the hospital before retiring from LaSalle County Nursing Home. She enjoyed swimming, dancing, and riding her bike. She loved cooking large family dinners, and she always baked a fresh pie for dessert. Norma looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren and granddogs and gossiping with her dear friends from Naplate.
She is survived by her children, Sharon (Bill) Wendt, Linda (Robert) Cokley, Theodore (Deborah) Pumo, Jr., and Joseph (Anney) Pumo; grandchildren, Thad (Theresa) Wendt, Alyssa (John) Sand, Lance (Shelly Bell) and Andrew (Araceli) Cokley, Amber (Michael) Burke, Thomas (Margaret) Pumo, and Ian, Lukas, and Gabrielle Pumo; and great-grandchildren, Damian, Maiyah, Ronan, Kierstin, Robbie, Jourdan, Isabella, Ainsley, John, Ryan, and Brady.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Ted and Jim; and her siblings, Edith Robinson, Carl Holloway, Ethel Jones, Jerry Gray, and Robert Holloway.
Pallbearers will be Lance, Andrew, and Robert Cokley, Thad and Ryan Wendt, Thomas Pumo, and Michael Burke.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children's Research Foundation at www.stjude.org/donate
