Norma Jean Hepner
Born: January 13, 1931; in Ottawa, IL
Died: August 22, 2020; in Stillwater, MN
Norma Jean (Bernardi) Hepner, 89, of Marseilles, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Stillwater, MN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 29 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marseilles. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Norma was born on January 13, 1931, in Ottawa, to Virgil and Amelia (Girardo) Bernardi. In 1952, she married Russel Hepner of Marseilles who preceded her in death in 2005.
Norma was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marseilles. She and her husband owned and operated Midwest Supermart in Marseilles for over forty years until their retirement in 1994.
Survivors include her daughter, Marcia (Dan) McGowan of Stillwater, MN; her son, Craig (Erica) Hepner of Seneca; three grandchildren, Angela (Brian) Kirsch of Angola, NY, Lauren (Zachary) Froelich of Afton, MN, and Paige Hepner of Seneca; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Vergene Bernardi of Stillwater, MN, formerly of Marseilles.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russ; and one son in infancy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the charity of the donor's choice
.
