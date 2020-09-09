Norma Jean Sulzberger
Born: March 2, 1931; in Streator, IL
Died: September 4, 2020; in Streator, IL
Norma Jean Sulzberger, 89 of Streator passed away September 4, 2020 at her residence.
Her funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Hagi Funeral Home, Streator, with Rev. Anne Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be her nephews and great nephews, Jim Reynolds, Mark Reynolds, Dan Reynolds, Robb Reynolds, Ryan Reynolds, and Brian Reynolds. Social distancing practices will be followed, and masks are recommended.
Norma Jean was born March 2, 1931 in Streator, the daughter of Theophilus H. and Stella Pearl (Umphenour) Reynolds. She married Harold Lee on May 5, 1957. He died May 10, 1958. She then later married Kenneth Sulzberger on January 26, 1971 in Ransom. He died August 3, 2003.
She is survived by several nephews; a niece; and many great nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Theophilus "Junior" Reynolds and Orris Reynolds.
Norma Jean was a former member of Ransom United Methodist Church and a member of Streator United Methodist Church. She had worked for General Telephone for over 23 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church in Ransom or Streator or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Condolences may be left for the family at hagifuneralhome.com
.
Hagi Funeral Home, 205 High Street, Streator 815-672-2420