1/1
Norma (Urbanski) Loebach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma (Urbanski) Loebach

Born: October 1, 1925; La Salle

Died: October 22, 2020; Peru

LEONORE – Norma (Urbanski) Loebach, 95, of Leonore, passed away Thursday October 22, 2020 at Manor Court, Peru.

Private services will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Leonore with Monsignor Phillip Halfacre officiating. Burial to follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Lostant.

Mrs. Loebach was born October 1, 1925 in LaSalle to Vincent and Ceclia (Kososki) Urbanski. She married Conrad Loebach on September 11, 1948 at St. Hyacinth?s Church, LaSalle. He passed away December 23, 2009. She worked at the Tonica Grade School as the cafeteria cook. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Leonore, Senior League bowling at the Super Bowl in Peru and St. Anne's Sodality.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Ellen (Larry) Goodbred of Tonica, Beth (Paul) Schmitt of El Paso; two sons, Michael Loebach of Paris, MO and Patrick (Rebecca) Loebach of Peoria; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one brother, James (Ann) Urbanski of Tampa, FL; one sister-in-law, Joanne Loebach and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Conrad.

Pallbearers will be Kyle, Jay and Jeff Schmitt, Andy and Adam Goodbred and Nick and Joseph Loebach.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the donor's choice.

The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Oct. 24, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved