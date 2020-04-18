|
|
Norma Jean Nevin
Born: November 11, 1936
Died: April 15, 2020
Norma Jean (Robertson) Nevin, longtime resident of Grand Ridge, IL, died early in the morning of Wednesday April 15th, 2020 in her home where she lived for 61 years. She was a loving wife, fearless mother & grandmother, breast cancer survivor, and was an inspiration to her family.
Born in Streator IL on November 11th, 1936, daughter of Donald and Dorothy Robertson, both deceased. Norma lived in Streator until she met her beloved husband, Richard (Dick) Nevin to whom she married in 1956. They settled down in the village of Grand Ridge, where they were the loving parents to 7 children.
Norma is survived by her sister Gail McClernon, her brothers Tad & Max Robertson, her children Thomas Nevin (Terrie,) Jerry Nevin, Mary Stayton (Ricky,) Rose Nevin, Sandra Munn (Terry,) and Sally Miller (Jerry.) Her grandchildren Nathan, Heather, Amanda, Britney, Brandon, Zachary, Kristina, Dennis and Travis. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and great grand children.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Nevin, brothers Paul, Jerry and Jack Robertson, and son Stephen Nevin.
Throughout her life Norma worked as a secretary of Jobst Daughter's, nurses assistant and a housekeeper but her true passion was being the core of her family. She enjoyed singing in choir at St Mary's of the Fields, traveling, card clubs, and the theater. Her love of music began in the Streator High School Choir.
Her celebration of life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, the family wishes to express their deep gratitude to so many family members, dear friends and wonderful health care providers who faithfully accompanied Norma through the long journey of her illnesses and now over into her new life in God.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Grand Ridge Fire Department- PO Box 687 Grand Ridge, IL 61325
The Winterrowd Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S. Park St.
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2703
www.winterrowdfh.com