Norma R. Cook
Norma R. Cook

Born: January 11, 1926

Died: November 25, 2020

Norma R. Cook, 94 of Streator passed away Wednesday morning (Nov. 25, 2020) at Heritage Health, Streator.

Private graveside service for the family will be held. Interment will be in the Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Streator. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Streatorland Food Pantry.

Hagi Funeral Home, Streator is in charge of arrangements.

Norma was born January 11, 1926 in Garfield, a daughter of Russell and Marie Faris Clark. She married Peter Cook Jr. on September 26, 1948 in Benton, Arkansas. He preceded her in death on March 14, 2007.

Surviving are a daughter, Debra (Alan) Fulton of Streator; 5 grandsons, Christopher, Scott and Jeff Fulton and Matthew and Alex Adel; 4 great grandsons, Clark, Theodore, Charles and Walter Fulton; and two sisters, Dorothy (Tom) Vagasky and Joann Burash both of Streator.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, David Cook; a daughter, Pamela Cook; and three brothers, Donald, Charles and Herb Clark.

Norma has worked for the Lipton Tea Company and the Thatcher Company.


Published in My Web Times on Nov. 28, 2020.
