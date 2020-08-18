Norman John Elzer
Born: January 19, 1946; in LaSalle, IL
Died: August 15, 2020; in Marseilles, IL
Norman John Elzer, 74, of Marseilles, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 18 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday with military honors at the funeral home with Rev. Phil Peterson of Stavanger Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles at a later date.
He was born on January 19, 1946, in LaSalle, to Norman Henry and Rose (Smigel) Elzer. On June 2, 1968, he married Claudette Witte of Marseilles, who survives.
Norm served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1967, and he was a member of the Marseilles American Legion Post #235. He was employed by Pipe Fitters Local #597 until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Claudette; his three daughters, Vicki Elzer of Marseilles, Nanci (Mark) Elzer-Blasagen of Peotone, and Kelli Elzer of Tinley Park; one daughter-in-law, Christy Elzer-Williams of Madison, AL; three grandchildren, Abigail and Faith Elzer and Hadley Williams; and three sisters, Pearl (Jim) Yuill of Marseilles, Kathy Elzer of Naperville, and Marcia (Mike) Shelton of Marseilles.
Norm was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Norman John Elzer II; and one sister, Judy Sampson.
