Opal Mae Battles
Opal Mae Battles

Born: April 16, 1958; in Greeneville, TN

Died: September 25, 2020; in Marseilles, IL

Opal Mae Battles, 62, of Marseilles, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 1 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.

Opal was born April 16, 1958, in Greeneville, TN, to Floyd and Opal (Castille) Lowery. In 1992, she married John Duane Battles of Marseilles.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She was a cat lover. Opal was a long time employee of Imperial Marble.

She is survived by husband John; her children, Jenny (Roger) Pfortmiller of Leland, Angie (Tim) Lewis of Ransom, Jeff Atwell of Blue Island, and Neil (Kayli) Battles of Seneca; eight grandchildren, Angela Atwell, Jarret, Blaine, and Preston Pfortmiller, Madison Lewis, Reagan Atwell, and Kinsley and Hadley Battles; and one great-grandchild, Olivia Mae Atwell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; a granddaughter, Jenna Atwell; a grandson, Theodore Atwell; and her favorite cat, Beanie.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


Published in My Web Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
September 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
