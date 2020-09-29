Opal Mae Battles
Born: April 16, 1958; in Greeneville, TN
Died: September 25, 2020; in Marseilles, IL
Opal Mae Battles, 62, of Marseilles, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 1 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.
Opal was born April 16, 1958, in Greeneville, TN, to Floyd and Opal (Castille) Lowery. In 1992, she married John Duane Battles of Marseilles.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She was a cat lover. Opal was a long time employee of Imperial Marble.
She is survived by husband John; her children, Jenny (Roger) Pfortmiller of Leland, Angie (Tim) Lewis of Ransom, Jeff Atwell of Blue Island, and Neil (Kayli) Battles of Seneca; eight grandchildren, Angela Atwell, Jarret, Blaine, and Preston Pfortmiller, Madison Lewis, Reagan Atwell, and Kinsley and Hadley Battles; and one great-grandchild, Olivia Mae Atwell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; a granddaughter, Jenna Atwell; a grandson, Theodore Atwell; and her favorite cat, Beanie.
