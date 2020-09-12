1/1
Pamela Kay Borner
Pamela Kay Borner

Born: January 8, 1955; in Ottawa, IL

Died: August 12, 2020; in Hiawassee, GA

Pamela Kay (Hadley) Borner, 65, died suddenly at her home in Hiawassee, GA, on August 12, 2020. Pam was born January 8, 1955 in Ottawa, IL, daughter of Vincent Hadley and Shirley (Farrell) Barnett.

Pam attended Ottawa Public Schools and graduated from IVCC School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse in several clinics and hospitals during her nursing career.

On August 9, 2013, she married Russell Borner in New Jersey where they resided until their retirement to Georgia.

She is survived by her husband, Russell; her mother, Shirley Barnett; father, Vincent Hadley; 3 children, Jason (Cassandra), Eric (Lucy), & Sara Sidlosky (Paul); 3 grandsons, Keaton, Alex, & Henry; sister, Barbara Lesney(William); brothers Richard & William; nieces Amanda Pena (Jef), Melissa Angelo, & nephew, Brandon Buwolda; & many aunts, uncles, cousins, & friends.

Per Pam's wishes, no services were held. Banister-Cooper Funeral Home handled the arrangements.


Published in My Web Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
