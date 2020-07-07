Pamela Sue Cameron
Born: February 11, 1952; in Morris, IL
Died: July 2, 2020; in Peoria, IL
Pamela Sue (Carver) Cameron, age 68, of Ottawa, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9th at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home with Pam's niece, Reverend Tracy Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8th at the funeral home.
Pam was born February 11, 1952 in Morris, Illinois, a daughter of Robert and Mozzell (Kitrill) Carver. She is survived by the love of her life and lifelong partner, Charles Rausch and his grandchildren, Mike, Danny and Tiffany Rausch who were the same as family to her; sons, Greg (Kristin) Cameron of Lostant and Joseph (Cindi) Cameron of Streator; grandchildren, Joshua Cameron, Jennifer Evans, Jared Cameron, Whitney Trogden, Jordan and Dillon Cameron, Emily Fry, Megan, Alyssa, Greg and Joey Cameron; and twelve great-grandchildren. She also leaves brothers, Robert "Tony" Carver of LaSalle, Barry Carver and Timothy Carver of Ottawa; and sisters, Pearl Rather of Ottawa and Kathy (Art) Cook of Marseilles. Pam was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jeffery Carver and Bruce Scaman; a nephew, Josh Scaman; and a daughter-in-law, Karrie Cameron.
Pam attended the Assembly of God in Seneca. She was a retired employee of Exelon and had worked in the Army recruiting office in her earlier years. Pam was a very generous person and was always willing to do whatever was needed to help a person in need. She enjoyed volunteering her time at Servants Heart and going sightseeing with Charlie. Pam enjoyed nature and wildlife and making sure they were well fed. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Charlie Rausch. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com
