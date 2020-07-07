1/1
Pamela Sue Cameron
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Sue Cameron

Born: February 11, 1952; in Morris, IL

Died: July 2, 2020; in Peoria, IL

Pamela Sue (Carver) Cameron, age 68, of Ottawa, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9th at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home with Pam's niece, Reverend Tracy Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8th at the funeral home.

Pam was born February 11, 1952 in Morris, Illinois, a daughter of Robert and Mozzell (Kitrill) Carver. She is survived by the love of her life and lifelong partner, Charles Rausch and his grandchildren, Mike, Danny and Tiffany Rausch who were the same as family to her; sons, Greg (Kristin) Cameron of Lostant and Joseph (Cindi) Cameron of Streator; grandchildren, Joshua Cameron, Jennifer Evans, Jared Cameron, Whitney Trogden, Jordan and Dillon Cameron, Emily Fry, Megan, Alyssa, Greg and Joey Cameron; and twelve great-grandchildren. She also leaves brothers, Robert "Tony" Carver of LaSalle, Barry Carver and Timothy Carver of Ottawa; and sisters, Pearl Rather of Ottawa and Kathy (Art) Cook of Marseilles. Pam was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jeffery Carver and Bruce Scaman; a nephew, Josh Scaman; and a daughter-in-law, Karrie Cameron.

Pam attended the Assembly of God in Seneca. She was a retired employee of Exelon and had worked in the Army recruiting office in her earlier years. Pam was a very generous person and was always willing to do whatever was needed to help a person in need. She enjoyed volunteering her time at Servants Heart and going sightseeing with Charlie. Pam enjoyed nature and wildlife and making sure they were well fed. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and many friends.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Charlie Rausch. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.

GLADFELTER-ROETKER

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES

1601 East Norris Drive, Ottawa, IL 61350

Phone (815) 433-0097

www.gladfelter-roetker.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home
1601 East Norris Drive
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 433-0097
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gladfelter Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved