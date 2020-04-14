My Web Times Obituaries
|
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2320
Patricia A. Pearson

Patricia A. Pearson

Born: January 14, 1942 in Caney, KS

Died: April 10, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Patricia A. Pearson, 78, of Streator passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion in Ottawa.

Funeral services will be private. The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

You can, and are encouraged to leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com.

Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Streator. Her family will serve as pallbearers.

Born January 14, 1942 in Caney, Kansas she was the daughter of Charles and Anna (Fornero) Taylor. She married Robert L. Pearson on October 8, 1966 at St. Stephen's Church, Streator.

She is survived by her husband Robert L. Pearson of Streator; daughters, Joanna (Toby) Ristau of Ottawa, Jenny (Michael) Hoekstra of Manville and Lora (Robert) Pratt of Streator; a son, Robert E. (Melody) Pearson of Streator; grandchildren, Taylor Komater, Haley Hoekstra, Nicholas Hoekstra, Nolan Pratt, Emily Pratt and Ryan Powers; a sister, Barbara Jeffries of Streator; and nephews, Beau Jeffries of Streator and Joshua Jeffries of Springfield, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Born in Kansas Patricia lived most of her lifetime in the Streator area.

She attended Streator grade schools and graduated from Streator High School.

She was primarily a homemaker through the years raising her 4 children. She also worked for Owens Illinois Glass Company in her younger days.

She was a member of the former St. Stephen's Church.

A loving wife, mother and grandmother Patricia's family was the most important to her. She will be sadly missed by her loving family.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Streatorland Food Pantry.

You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com
