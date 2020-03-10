|
Patricia A. Totten
Born: June 21, 1940
Died: March 5, 2020
Patricia A. Totten, 79, of Streator, formerly of Seneca, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home, followed by services at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating.
Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.
Pat was born June 21, 1940, in Ottawa, to James D. II and Mildred (Thompson) Gabehart.
She was employed by Walmart of Morris for over twenty years. She enjoyed gardening, reading, taking photographs, listening to Elvis, and spending time with her family.
Patricia is survived by her son, Cory Totten of CA; two grandchildren, Jerret Schultz of WI and Catrina Willey of Streator; one great-grandchild, Meghan Willey; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Gabehart, and many nieces and nephews including, Jamie (Angelo) Grande and James D. IV (Julie) Gabehart.
She was preceded in death by her father, James D. Gabehart II; her mother, Mildred Day; one son, Keith Totten; one daughter, Stacey Totten; and her brother James D. Gabehart III.
