My Web Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151

Patricia A. Totten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Totten Obituary
Patricia A. Totten

Born: June 21, 1940

Died: March 5, 2020

Patricia A. Totten, 79, of Streator, formerly of Seneca, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home, followed by services at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating.

Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.

Pat was born June 21, 1940, in Ottawa, to James D. II and Mildred (Thompson) Gabehart.

She was employed by Walmart of Morris for over twenty years. She enjoyed gardening, reading, taking photographs, listening to Elvis, and spending time with her family.

Patricia is survived by her son, Cory Totten of CA; two grandchildren, Jerret Schultz of WI and Catrina Willey of Streator; one great-grandchild, Meghan Willey; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Gabehart, and many nieces and nephews including, Jamie (Angelo) Grande and James D. IV (Julie) Gabehart.

She was preceded in death by her father, James D. Gabehart II; her mother, Mildred Day; one son, Keith Totten; one daughter, Stacey Totten; and her brother James D. Gabehart III.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -