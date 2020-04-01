My Web Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Baxter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Baxter Obituary
Patricia Ann Baxter

Born: November 15, 1932

Died: March 31, 2020

Patricia Ann (Deckard) Baxter, 87, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Private services will be held. Burial will be in Oakwood Memorial Park. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Patricia was born November 15, 1932, in Ottawa to Lindsay and Zelda (Lyle) Deckard. She married Raymond N. Baxter on February 19, 1956 at the First United Methodist Church.

Patricia worked at Ryburn and OSF Hospital for 30 years. She loved spending time with her family and had a love of going to the family farm. She was a caring wife, mother, and grandmother and was the matriarch of the family. She has 41 grandchildren, and she knew and loved them all; she was the best.

She is survived by her husband and love of her life, Raymond; two sons, Randall (Connie) Baxter of Springfield and James (Christine) Baxter of Ottawa; two daughters, Patricia (Terry) Bailey of Prairie Center, IL and Susan (Andre) Brockman of Grand Ridge; fourteen grandchildren, Travis, Joshua, Lindsay, Colt, James, Brandon, Michael, Nicole, Jacob, Cody, Bridget, Brittany, Andrea, and Andre; 26 great-grandchilren, with one on the way in May; one great-great-grandchild; and one brother.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Zelda and Lindsay; her parents-in-law, Vaughn and Doris Baxter; two brothers, Donald and Gerald Deckard; and one sister, Bea Rockford.

Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -