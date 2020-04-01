|
Patricia Ann Baxter
Born: November 15, 1932
Died: March 31, 2020
Patricia Ann (Deckard) Baxter, 87, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Private services will be held. Burial will be in Oakwood Memorial Park. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Patricia was born November 15, 1932, in Ottawa to Lindsay and Zelda (Lyle) Deckard. She married Raymond N. Baxter on February 19, 1956 at the First United Methodist Church.
Patricia worked at Ryburn and OSF Hospital for 30 years. She loved spending time with her family and had a love of going to the family farm. She was a caring wife, mother, and grandmother and was the matriarch of the family. She has 41 grandchildren, and she knew and loved them all; she was the best.
She is survived by her husband and love of her life, Raymond; two sons, Randall (Connie) Baxter of Springfield and James (Christine) Baxter of Ottawa; two daughters, Patricia (Terry) Bailey of Prairie Center, IL and Susan (Andre) Brockman of Grand Ridge; fourteen grandchildren, Travis, Joshua, Lindsay, Colt, James, Brandon, Michael, Nicole, Jacob, Cody, Bridget, Brittany, Andrea, and Andre; 26 great-grandchilren, with one on the way in May; one great-great-grandchild; and one brother.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Zelda and Lindsay; her parents-in-law, Vaughn and Doris Baxter; two brothers, Donald and Gerald Deckard; and one sister, Bea Rockford.
Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church.
