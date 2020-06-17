Patricia Ann Wonders
Born: January 3, 1942
Died: June 8, 2020
Patricia Ann Wonders, 78, of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020; just one short week after her loving husband's passing. Patricia was born in Streator, IL on January 3, 1942 to Thomas and Margaret (Knudsen) Brown. She married Thomas Wonders on August 25, 1962 and they enjoyed every moment of their lives together. Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She spent her life supporting her husband's international career and enjoyed throwing extravagant dinner parties for guests from around the world. She was active in the Toledo Metropolitan Ladies' Club and part of the Bridge and Euchre Clubs locally.
She is survived by her children, Chris Wonders, Leanne Stang; grandchildren, Hannah Stang, Tommy Stang; brother, Thomas J. Brown; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and so many beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; and her parents.
Friends and family may gather on Friday, June 19, 2020 beginning at 12 Noon at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH 43623 (419-841-2422) with the procession leaving at 12:45 p.m. for burial to take place in Toledo Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of NW Ohio. Please visit walkerfuneralhomes.com to leave an online condolence to the family.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 17, 2020.