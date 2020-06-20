Patricia Elaine Foltynewicz
Patricia Elaine Foltynewicz

Born: April 10, 1926

Died: June 18, 2020

Patricia "Tiny" Elaine Foltynewicz, age 94, of Ottawa, passed away Wednesday, June 18, 2020, at Pleasant View.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private family gathering will be held. Interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers will be Steve Helfers, Gary Wangler, Rick Hennessy, Craig Ticklenberg, Reid Foltyniewicz and Daniel Foltyniewicz. A public visitation and service will be held at a later date. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Patricia was born April 10, 1926 in Ottawa, Illinois, a daughter of Patrick Marion and Lucille V. (Hoffman) McGinnis. She married Richard A. Foltynewicz January 9, 1946 at St. Joseph's Church in Marseilles. He preceded her in death April 10, 2009. Surviving are her children, Richard Allen (Carol) Foltynewicz of LasVegas, NV, Barbara Ann (James) Straughan of Portland, OR, Daniel P. (Elyse) Foltyniewicz of Ottawa and Gary (Gail) Foltynewicz of Franklin, TN; and a brother, John (Josephine) McGinnis of Manteca, CA. She was preceded in death by a sister, Dolly Batty.

Patricia attended St. Columba Church and was a member of Catholic Daughters of America, Women of the Moose and AARP. She and her husband formerly owned and operated Richard's Lawn and Garden Shop in Ottawa.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the PADS Homeless Shelter, 1120 Canal Street, Ottawa, IL 61350. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.

Published in My Web Times on Jun. 20, 2020.
