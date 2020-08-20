1/1
Patricia J. Kain
Patricia J. Kain

Born: April 20, 1940

Died: August 16, 2020

Pat passed away at her home in Port Charlotte Florida with her loving husband of 45 years, Kent Kain by her side. She has 4 children, Kathleen Brown of Wedron IL, Sandra Eastman of Ottawa IL, Eric Janssen of Rotunda West Fl, Jeffery Janssen of North Port Fl. 5 stepchildren, Jeffery Kain of Melrose Park IL, Timothy Kain of Greenville SC, Barbra Brown of Utica IL, Jill Buck of Dalzell IL and Renee Barsizitias, deceased. She was also blessed with 27 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be at a future date not yet determined.


Published in My Web Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
