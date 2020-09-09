Patricia L. Isermann
Born: September 13, 1929; in Streator, IL
Died: September 4, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Patricia L. Isermann, 90, of Streator passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at O.S.F. St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator. Msgr. Philip Halfacre will officiate.
Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Streator. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Born September 13, 1929 in Streator she was the daughter of Leo and Grace (Keefe) Warren. She married Richard H. Isermann on April 23, 1949 at Immaculate Conception Church, Streator. He preceded her in death on December 8, 1998.
She is survived by a daughter, Sue (Brenda) Isermann of Streator; a son, David (Susan) Isermann of Streator; grandchildren, Daniel (Connie) Isermann of Iola, Wisconsin, Bridgett (Ken) Collins of Hilliard, Ohio, James (Lori) Isermann of Streator, Jared Miller of Hunstville, Alabama, Jacquelyn Miller of Streator and Rachel Miller of Las Vegas, Nevada; and 8 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Born and raised in Streator she attended Grant School and graduated from Streator High School in the class of 1947. She helped her husband on the family farm in Otter Creek Township for many years. Pat also worked for Weight Watchers for over 20 years. She would often run into people who remembered her from her time working there.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church and the LaSalle County Farm Bureau.
Pat was a dedicated quilter and she made many beautiful quilts for her family. She belonged to the Illinois Valley Quilt Guild for many years and her quilts often won blue ribbons at their annual shows. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at O.S.F. Center for Health-Streator Emergency Room and St. Elizabeth's ICU for their excellent care and compassion during Pat's illness.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Michael the Archangel School, Streator, IL.
