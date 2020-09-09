1/1
Patricia L. Isermann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia L. Isermann

Born: September 13, 1929; in Streator, IL

Died: September 4, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Patricia L. Isermann, 90, of Streator passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at O.S.F. St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator. Msgr. Philip Halfacre will officiate.

Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Streator. Family members will serve as pallbearers.

Born September 13, 1929 in Streator she was the daughter of Leo and Grace (Keefe) Warren. She married Richard H. Isermann on April 23, 1949 at Immaculate Conception Church, Streator. He preceded her in death on December 8, 1998.

She is survived by a daughter, Sue (Brenda) Isermann of Streator; a son, David (Susan) Isermann of Streator; grandchildren, Daniel (Connie) Isermann of Iola, Wisconsin, Bridgett (Ken) Collins of Hilliard, Ohio, James (Lori) Isermann of Streator, Jared Miller of Hunstville, Alabama, Jacquelyn Miller of Streator and Rachel Miller of Las Vegas, Nevada; and 8 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Born and raised in Streator she attended Grant School and graduated from Streator High School in the class of 1947. She helped her husband on the family farm in Otter Creek Township for many years. Pat also worked for Weight Watchers for over 20 years. She would often run into people who remembered her from her time working there.

She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church and the LaSalle County Farm Bureau.

Pat was a dedicated quilter and she made many beautiful quilts for her family. She belonged to the Illinois Valley Quilt Guild for many years and her quilts often won blue ribbons at their annual shows. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at O.S.F. Center for Health-Streator Emergency Room and St. Elizabeth's ICU for their excellent care and compassion during Pat's illness.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Michael the Archangel School, Streator, IL.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Solon-Telford Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved