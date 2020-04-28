|
|
Patricia M. Elko
Born: November 20, 1944; in Ottawa, IL
Died: April 24, 2020; in Peoria, IL
Patricia M. Elko, 75, of Streator passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at O.S.F. St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services will be private. You can, and are encouraged to leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com.
Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Streator.
Born November 20, 1944 in Ottawa she was the daughter of Charles and Genevieve (Pillion) Harmon. She married George R. Elko on December 28, 1963 at St. Patrick's Church in Ottawa.
She is survived by her husband George Elko of Streator; a son, Clint (Carrie) Elko of El Paso; grandchildren, Tiffany (Jeff) Good of Humble, Texas, Kaitlyn (John Reynolds) Elko of Ottawa, Ryan Collins of Ottawa, Kaylee Elko of East Peoria, Noah Smith and Asa Smith of El Paso; a great granddaughter, Ava Good; a sister, Mary (John) Travi of Ottawa; a brother, Kenneth (Judy) Harmon of Ottawa; nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Darren Elko and Shane Elko; a sister, Marilyn Callahan and brothers, Clifford and Keith Harmon.
Born and raised in Ottawa she attended Wallace Grade School and graduated from Marquette High School. She came to Streator after her marriage.
She was a member of the former St. Stephen's Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church.
She loved gardening and especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Memorials may be directed to St. Michael the Archangel Church.
You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 S. Park St.,
Streator, Illinois 61364
815-672-2320 www.solontelford.com