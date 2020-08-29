1/1
Patrick A. Drake
Patrick A. Drake

Born: October 27, 1955; in Elmhurst, IL

Died: August 26, 2020; in Marseilles, IL

Patrick A. Drake, 64, of Marseilles, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

He was born on October 27, 1955, in Elmhurst, to Cecil and Marguerite Drake. In 1982, he married his wife Marie who survives.

Pat loved to work with his hands, and especially enjoyed restoring cars. He was a talented handyman.

He is survived by his wife, Marie; two daughters, Ashley (Ted) Gowin of Wyalusing, PA and Melissa Drake of Marseilles; and three grandchildren, Marci, Garrett, and Maggi Gowin.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Kyle Patrick Drake; and one brother, Mike Drake.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


Published in My Web Times on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Guest Book sponsored by Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

August 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
