Patrick A. Drake
Born: October 27, 1955; in Elmhurst, IL
Died: August 26, 2020; in Marseilles, IL
Patrick A. Drake, 64, of Marseilles, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
He was born on October 27, 1955, in Elmhurst, to Cecil and Marguerite Drake. In 1982, he married his wife Marie who survives.
Pat loved to work with his hands, and especially enjoyed restoring cars. He was a talented handyman.
He is survived by his wife, Marie; two daughters, Ashley (Ted) Gowin of Wyalusing, PA and Melissa Drake of Marseilles; and three grandchildren, Marci, Garrett, and Maggi Gowin.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Kyle Patrick Drake; and one brother, Mike Drake.
