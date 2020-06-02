Patrick Markey
Born: December 8, 1959
Died: May 29, 2020
Patrick Markey, 60, of Ottawa, passed away on May 29, 2020 with his wife at his side.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Patrick was born on December 8, 1959, in Ottawa, to William and Barbara (Walkington) Markey. He married Eva Walters on January 19, 1990 in Ottawa. Patrick drove for Conway Freight for over 30 years.
He is survived by his wife, Eva, his mother, Barbara, 4 children, Xavier and TJ Markey, of Ottawa, Jamie (Dave) Gaul, of Ottawa, and Jennifer Blanton, of Ottawa, 3 grandchildren, Emily, Jacob, and Riley Gaul, 5 sisters, Susan Condron, of Ottawa, Jennifer (Paul) Perry, of Versailles, KY, Elizabeth (Mike) Clifford, of Soldotna, AK, Katherine (Bob) Keeny, of Ottawa, and Carol (Scott) Thompson, of Ottawa, 2 brothers Frank (Diane) Markey, of Ottawa, and Joseph (Kammy) Markey, of Versailles, KY, and a godchild, Tara Bernard-Warpinski.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Markey, and a grandson, Kayden.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 2, 2020.