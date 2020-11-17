1/1
Patrick Vincent Dougherty
1960 - 2020
Patrick Vincent Dougherty

Born: March 7, 1960; in Ottawa, IL

Died: November 12, 2020; in Marseilles, IL

Patrick Vincent Dougherty, 60, of Ottawa, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Aperion Care in Marseilles.

Due to Covid, private family services were held. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Pat was born March 7, 1960, in Ottawa to Emmett and Mary Lou (Crowley) Dougherty. He was a lifelong member of St. Francis of Assisi Church and devoted to his Catholic faith. He loved sports and spending time with his family.

He is survived by two sisters, Kelli (Ron) Peddicord and Sue (Steve) Gerding, and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Vincent and Marie Crowley.

Pallbearers will be Steve Gerding, Ron Peddicord, Connor Gerding, Dan Peddicord, and Ryan Helland.

Memorials may be directed to Streator Unlimited or St. Francis Church.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300

www.ottawafuneralhome.com


Published in My Web Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
Memories & Condolences
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
