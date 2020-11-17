Patrick Vincent Dougherty
Born: March 7, 1960; in Ottawa, IL
Died: November 12, 2020; in Marseilles, IL
Patrick Vincent Dougherty, 60, of Ottawa, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Aperion Care in Marseilles.
Due to Covid, private family services were held. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Pat was born March 7, 1960, in Ottawa to Emmett and Mary Lou (Crowley) Dougherty. He was a lifelong member of St. Francis of Assisi Church and devoted to his Catholic faith. He loved sports and spending time with his family.
He is survived by two sisters, Kelli (Ron) Peddicord and Sue (Steve) Gerding, and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Vincent and Marie Crowley.
Pallbearers will be Steve Gerding, Ron Peddicord, Connor Gerding, Dan Peddicord, and Ryan Helland.
Memorials may be directed to Streator Unlimited or St. Francis Church.
