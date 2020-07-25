1/1
Patsy J. Evans
Patsy J. Evans

Born: September 22, 1932

Died: July 13, 2020

STREATOR – Patsy J. Evans, 87 years young of Streator, passed away Monday evening (July 13th, 2020) at Heritage Health in Normal.

Patsy was born September 22, 1932 on the Ed Maladie Farm, south of Seneca, IL to Lucian and Elizabeth (Burchel) Delk. She went to County School District 117 and graduated from Seneca High School in 1950. She retired from Thatcher's and Anchor Glass.

Surviving are her daughters, Patty (Don) Long of Streator and Jamie Evans of LeRoy; five grandchildren, Donald (Tara) Long, Robert (Kelly) Long, and Adam, Josh and Mikayla Meyers; and four great-grandchildren, Kassidy, Hunter, Mason and Logan Long. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Jo Ann Hobbs of Bettendorf, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Louise Delk, Dorothy Delk, Shirley Hopkins and Hortance Peel; a grandson, Jacob Meyers; and her dear friend, James R. Williams of Williams Tree Service.

Patsy was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church.

Pat requested that in her memory, take a walk in the park or forest with a loved one.

A celebration of Pat's life will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Pat's house from 2 until 6 p.m., with a time for sharing memories at 2:30 p.m. Hagi Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published in My Web Times on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hagi Funeral Home
205 High Street
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2420
