Paul R. Missel
Paul R. Missel

Born: August 24, 1932

Died: October 7, 2020

Paul R. Missel, 88 of Streator passed away Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Parker Nursing and Rehabilitation Care Center.

Graveside services will be held Thursday at 11 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors conducted by members of the Streator American Legion and VFW.

The Winterrowd Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Paul was born August 24, 1932 on the family farm in rural Streator to Irvin and Minta (Tucker) Missel. He married Rose Mary Mahnke on March 23, 1955.

Surviving is his wife of 65 years Rose Mary, children; Paula Missel-Bailey of Streator, Chris (Maggie) Missel of Tennesse and Tina (John) Sauers of Streator, grandchildren; Joseph Bailey, Marissa (Bonner) Fowles, Lawrence (Ashley) Missel, Tyler (Holly) and Travis (Madelynn Craft) Sauers, 4 great-grandchildren; Bennett, Tybee, Huck and Levi, sister Joan Niles of Bloomington, brother, Ron (Sarah) Missel of Streator, sister-in-law Marge Missel of Streator and several nieces and nephews.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Leonard, Eugene, Edward, Lee, Raymond, Cecil and Allen, sisters, Genelda Bundy and Lillian Hogan and his in-laws, Roy and Elizabeth Mahnke.

He attended Streator High School and had served in the US Army during the Korean War. Paul retired after 44 years at Owens Illinois Glass where he had served as a past GMP Union Officer. He was a member of the Streator VFW Post 1492, Streator American Legion Post 217, Streator Eagles Club and Streator Moose Lodge and the Central Church of Christ and a devoted Cardinal Fan.

Memorials may be made in his name to any Veterans Organization.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


Published in My Web Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
