Pauline Lucas
Born: March 14, 1929
Died: February 29, 2020
Pauline Lucas, 90, of Streator passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Lexington Healthcare Center of Lombard.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. Visitation will be from 9-11 A.M. Wednesday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be family members.
Born March 14, 1929 in Streator she was the daughter of Frank and Gertrude "Gertie" (Wahl) Behrens. She married James A. Lucas on July 16, 1954. He preceded her in death on June 12, 2003.
She is survived by daughter, Jamie (Kurt) Benckendorf of Bloomington; and a son, James (Rose Ann "Ro" Mariani) Lucas of Elmhurst; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Timothy Lucas; a brother, Joseph Behrens and a sister, Betty Moore.
Born and raised in Streator she attended Streator schools and graduated from Streator High School.
She worked through the years for Esther Kirk and Women's World both in Streator.
She was a former member of the Immaculate Conception Church. She also belonged to the Streator Elk's Club and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed Bridge Club and participating in the K Cousins Club.
Memorials may be directed to the .
Published in the Ottawa Times on Mar. 3, 2020