Pauline (Spears) Mroczek
Pauline (Spears) Mroczek

Pauline (Spears) Mroczek passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Heritage Manor after a short illness. Prior to that, she lived an independent life in her childhood home on Riverside in Streator, Illinois. Born in 1929, she was the daughter of William and Loretta Spears. She attended Streator Township High School and married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Frank (Stan) Mroczek who passed away in 1999.

A long time Streator resident, she was employed by the Streator Garter Factory and Merle Norman Cosmetics. She loved fishing and road trips, warm weather, music and travel, including a trip to the island of Kauai. She was a generous and loving mother, grandmother and friend.

Pauline is survived by her children Stanley (Jean) Mroczek and Karen (Wayne) Harlan of Streator and her son Brian (Paul) Mroczek of Skokie. Also surviving are five grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband as well as siblings Eugene, Eileen, Dean and Lillian.

Pauline will be missed and remembered fondly by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations in her memory to Engle Lane Theatre and the American Heart Association.

Due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus the services for Pauline will be private. Private burial will also take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Streator.

The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com


Published in My Web Times on Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2320
