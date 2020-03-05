My Web Times Obituaries
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2320

Peggy L. Richardson

Peggy L. Richardson Obituary
Peggy L. Richardson

Peggy L. Richardson of Streator passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion in Ottawa.

Cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services.

The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

She was the daughter of Donald and Helen (Volk) Simpson. She is survived by a daughter, Brenda (Todd Scudder) Bean of Streator and a son, Scott (Gloria) Richardson of Wilmington; a grandson, Josh (Jennifer) Bean of Plainfield and a sister, Pat Miller of Streator. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Merle Simpson and a great granddaughter, Kaylee Bean.

Born in Towanda and raised in Streator she attended Streator High School and graduated from Woodland High School in the class of 1958.

She lived in the Streator and California area through the years. She worked for Owens Illinois Glass Company and also for Sun Micro Systems in California.

She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and the Streator Eagles Club.

Memorials may be directed to the ASPCA Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com

Solon-Telford Funeral Home, 301 S. Park St., Streator, Illinois 61364

815-672-2320
Published in the Ottawa Times on Mar. 5, 2020
