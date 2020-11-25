Peter D. Chiavene
Born: September 10, 1926; in Streator, IL
Died: November 21, 2020; in Peoria, IL
Peter D. "Dale" Chiavene, 94, of Streator passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at O.S.F. St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Due to the Covid 19 - Corona Virus the funeral services for Dale will be private.
Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Streator. Full military rites will be accorded by the members of the Leslie G. Woods American Legion Post 217 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1492. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Denise McDonald, Dolly Telford, Jake Chiavene, Jenny Mollo, Christy Parker, Michelle Mollo, Hunter Telford, Jacob McDonald, Mason Telford, Mallory McDonald, Hayden Chiavene, Izzy and Ethan Parker.
The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Born September 10, 1926 in Streator, he was the son of Peter L. and Esther "Essie" (White) Chiavene. On April 3, 1948, at Immaculate Church he married the love of his life Dolores "Dee" Hunter. That day marked the beginning of their 71 year, beautiful journey of love and devotion. She preceded him in death on July 7, 2019.
He is survived by a daughter, Debbie (Pat) Gibbons; a son, David (Julie) Chiavene and a daughter, Darcy (Ed) Mollo all of Streator; grandchildren, Denise (Bob) McDonald of Camanche, Iowa, Dolly (Jason) Telford of Streator, Jake (Michelle) Chiavene of Mt. Washington, Kentucky Jenny (Krissy Butrico) Mollo of Ormond Beach, Florida, , Christy (Sean) Parker of Azle, Texas and Michelle (Niki Drane) Mollo of Ormond Beach, Florida; great grandchildren, Jacob and Mallory McDonald; Hunter and Mason Telford; Hayden Chiavene; and Izzy and Ethan Parker; also surviving are 5 nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his sister and brother in law, Jeanne and Otto Klein.
Born and raised in Streator, Dale attended Grant School and graduated from Streator High School in the Class of 1944.
He served in the United States Navy during WW II in the Philippines with the Seabees. He was stationed on Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands in the South Pacific where he worked on building the test site of the atomic bomb.
Dale started his career working for Anthony Company as a Draftsman. He later became Executive Director of Streator Unlimited for over 26 years. He was a founding board member of the state wide Association of Rehabilitation Facilities and was a member of the President's Council for the Handicapped in Washington, D.C.
He was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church. He was a member of the Msgr. George A. Dzuryo Knights of Columbus Council # 790 and the Streator Elk's Club.
He was elected Mayor of Streator and served from 1987 until 1991. The City Manager form of Government was installed during his tenure.
Dale co-founded Streator RC Flyers in 1987 and loved going to the flying fields on a regular basis. He was an active volunteer at Engle Lane where he served on the board for many years. He also built sets in his retirement for over 11 years. He was also active through the years with the Light up Streator organization.
He received both the Cephas Williams and Tom Wilson awards in recognition of his volunteerism and community service. He was named the Veteran of the Year in 2012.
Dale was an integral part of the Streator community for many years. He loved the town and the people of the community. He worked hard to make Streator a better place to live.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who would do anything for his family. He will be dearly missed by his loving family.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Streator Unlimited.
You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com