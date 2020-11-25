1/1
Philip M. Minneci
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip M. Minneci

Born: May 5, 1951; in Ottawa, IL

Died: November 7, 2020; in Scottsdale, AZ

Philip M. Minneci, 69, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away at home Saturday, November 7, 2020, with his family at his side.

He was born May 5, 1951, in Ottawa, Illinois, the son of Philip P. and Mary Anne Minneci. He attended Ottawa Marquette High School and graduated from Illinois State University in 1973 with a degree in Education. He spent the first 13 years of his career at Sherrard High School in Illinois. On August 1, 1981, he married Kim Krahl; they have two children. In 1986, he moved his family to Scottsdale, Arizona, where he taught high school history, and went on to get his Master's Degree from Northern Arizona University.

Phil spent a total of 46 years in education. He taught for several years in the classroom, coached football and wrestling, sponsored student clubs and organizations, and then became an Administrator for 20 years. After retirement he went back into the classroom and finished his career doing what he loved - teaching U.S. History. His students brought him great joy. He challenged them to challenge themselves, to develop a good work ethic, to be good students. He loved watching them get as excited about learning as he was about teaching.

Fishing was something he found relaxing; and, anyone who knew him would tell you that a good weekend could be made even better if it involved a garage sale or two.

He was a member of St. Bernadette's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife Kim; daughter Jennifer Minneci (Dave Newell) of Phoenix, Arizona, and son Christopher Minneci, of Scottsdale, Arizona; sisters Kathy (Pat) Farrell of Princeton, Illinois, Teresa (Ed) Schaibley, and Annette (Steve) Thrush, both of Marsielles, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Food for the Poor Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved