Phillip G. Whalen
Born: November 26, 1953; in Streator, IL
Died: September 28, 2020; in Ransom, IL
Phillip G. Whalen, 66, of Ransom, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Mary's of The Fields with Father Jean Tayoro officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in St Patrick's Cemetery in Ranson. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
He was born November 26, 1953 in Streator to Giles and Martha (Yedinak) Whalen.
Phillip was a member of St. Mary's of The Fields. He was employed by Streator Dependable until his retirement. He enjoyed playing his electric organ and loved animals, kids and farm life.
He is survived by his brothers, Stanley (Lyne) Whalen of Marseilles and Roger Whalen of KY; one brother-in-law, Frank Youmans of Marseilles; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Joyce Seaborn and Carol Youmans and one brother, Raymond Whalen.
