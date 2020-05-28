Phillip Juan Reynero Sr.
Phillip Juan Reynero Sr.

Born: October 7, 1952

Died: May 26, 2020

Phillip Juan Reynero Sr., 67 of Streator lost his battle to pancreatic cancer Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Due to the health concerns with the Covid-19 Coronavirus, a walk through visitation following social distancing practices will be held from 10:00 to Noon Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Hagi Funeral Home, Streator. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 PM at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Streator.

Phillip was born October 7, 1952 in Texas, a son of Juan Reynero and Magdelena Perez and raised by his mom and dad, Magdelena and Alvaro Perez.

He is survived by his children, Wendy (Chad) Simmons, Melissa (Chad) Swanson and Adam Snyder; grandchildren, Jacob Reynero, Alan and Alexis Snow, Alyssa Minkler, Paiton Swanson, Elizabeth Sharp and Myiah Snyder; and a great-granddaughter, Mallory Koley. Also surviving are his "Dad" Alvaro Perez; sisters, Severa (Max) Fraga, Maria "Linda" Perez; brothers, Jose "Luis" (Eudelia "Yeya") Aguilar, Alvaro "Al" (Karen) Perez II and Carlos (Vicki) Perez; and his bonus children, John and Julia. He had multiple extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his father Juan Reynero; his mother, Magdelena Perez; son, Philip Reynero Jr.; sisters, Martha Salaz, Angela Reyes; and brothers, Santiago, Manuel and Juan Aguilar.

Phillip was a mold maker for Thatcher Glass by profession, but had many other self-taught trades. He was very mechanically inclined and enjoyed challenging projects, "history" in general, taking trips to Laredo, crossword puzzles, cookouts, and most of all his family, friends and beer! His one regret in life is that he didn't get to see the Pyramids (in Egypt).

Phillip's heart was truly made of gold and if you were blessed enough to know him, you knew that.

Memorials may be made to the Locks of Love or charity of the donor's choice.

You can leave a message for the family at www.hagifuneralhome.com or sign the digital register book at rememberance-registry.com/hagifuneralhome.

Hagi Funeral Home, 205 high Street, Streator, IL


Published in My Web Times on May 28, 2020.
