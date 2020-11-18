1/1
Phyllis Jean Lester
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Jean Lester

Born: July 7, 1929; in Streator, IL

Died: November 10, 2020; in Hartselle, AL

Phyllis Jean Lester, 91 of Hartselle, AL and formerly of the Streator area passed away Tuesday November 10, 2020 in Hartselle.

Visitation will be held Saturday Nov. 21, 2020 from 12:30 until 2 PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Services will be held at 2 pm at the funeral home with social distancing being followed and masks being worn. Burial will be in the Long Point Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be, Nathan Lester, Kevin Shannon, Scott Fulkerson, Ben Bentlin and Bill Zeilman.

Phyllis was born on July 7, 1929 in Streator to Herbert and Mildred (Ramme) Holz. She married Irwin Lester on September 28, 1947. He preceded her in death on June 23, 2011.

Surviving are, daughter, Patricia (James) Svetz of Hartselle, AL, son David (Joy) Lester of Bolivar, TN, grandchildren Monica Shannon of Decatur, AL, Marcy Murphy of Castle Rock, CO and Nathan Lester of Acken, SC, 3 great-grandchildren, Christian Murphy, Aiken Shannon and Rylee Lester, a sister, Marge (Lyle) Shaw of Washington, IL and a brother Herb (Helen) Holz of Ancona.

She is preceded in death by her parents, step-mother Minnie Holz, husband, sisters Norma Ott and Leona Fargher, brother Harold Holz and a niece Diana Snyder.

Phyllis was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Hartselle and she was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Hartselle, AL or to the American Diabetes Association.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S Park St
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Winterrowd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved