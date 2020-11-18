Phyllis Jean Lester
Born: July 7, 1929; in Streator, IL
Died: November 10, 2020; in Hartselle, AL
Phyllis Jean Lester, 91 of Hartselle, AL and formerly of the Streator area passed away Tuesday November 10, 2020 in Hartselle.
Visitation will be held Saturday Nov. 21, 2020 from 12:30 until 2 PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Services will be held at 2 pm at the funeral home with social distancing being followed and masks being worn. Burial will be in the Long Point Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Nathan Lester, Kevin Shannon, Scott Fulkerson, Ben Bentlin and Bill Zeilman.
Phyllis was born on July 7, 1929 in Streator to Herbert and Mildred (Ramme) Holz. She married Irwin Lester on September 28, 1947. He preceded her in death on June 23, 2011.
Surviving are, daughter, Patricia (James) Svetz of Hartselle, AL, son David (Joy) Lester of Bolivar, TN, grandchildren Monica Shannon of Decatur, AL, Marcy Murphy of Castle Rock, CO and Nathan Lester of Acken, SC, 3 great-grandchildren, Christian Murphy, Aiken Shannon and Rylee Lester, a sister, Marge (Lyle) Shaw of Washington, IL and a brother Herb (Helen) Holz of Ancona.
She is preceded in death by her parents, step-mother Minnie Holz, husband, sisters Norma Ott and Leona Fargher, brother Harold Holz and a niece Diana Snyder.
Phyllis was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Hartselle and she was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Hartselle, AL or to the American Diabetes Association
.
