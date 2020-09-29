1/1
Phyllis Josephine Alfano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Josephine Alfano

Born: April 15, 1931

Died: September 24, 2020

Phyllis Josephine Alfano, age 89, of Ottawa, passed away Thursday, September 24th, 2020 at the University of Iowa Medical Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. Columba Church with Rev. David M. Kipfer celebrating. Interment will follow in Valley Memorial Park, Spring Valley, Illinois. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home with recitation of the Rosary at 3:30. Pallbearers will be Tony, Joey, Peter and Sammy Alfano, Frank, James and Peter Mautino, Pietro Vitale and Pietro Catarinicchia. Honorary pallbearers will be all her other grandchildren. In keeping with CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required for visitation and service.

Phyllis was born April 15, 1931 in Chicago, a daughter of Anthony and Lena (DiJoseph) Palazzolo. She married Pietro ?Pete? Alfano on January 24, 1951 in Chicago. He preceded her in death on January 19, 2020. Phyllis is survived by her son, Anthony (Debbie) Alfano; son, Joseph (Nicolina) Alfano; son, Sammy (Antonia) Alfano; daughter, Josephine (Pino) Catarinicchia; daughter, Lena (Frank) Mautino; daughter, Santina (Damiano) Mazzolo; daughter, Francesca (Sam) Vitale; sister, Mary (Don) Matulka, and her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Peter Alfano, a brother, Joe Palazzolo, a sister, Clara Aguado, and grandchildren, Leo Alfano, Chade Alfano, and Richard Mautino.

Phyllis was a member of St. Columba Church. She actively managed their various rental properties. The most cherished time for Phyllis was that spent raising her eight children and time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.

GLADFELTER-ROETKER

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES

1601 East Norris Drive, Ottawa, IL 61350

Phone (815) 433-0097

www.gladfelter-roetker.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home
1601 East Norris Drive
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 433-0097
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gladfelter Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved